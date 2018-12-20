 »   »  Ahead Of His Horrific Death Danish Zehen Shared This LAST VIDEO With Fans From The Car He Died In!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Ace Of Space fame and YouTube sensation Danish Zehen lost is life in a horrific car accident earlier today. According to the reports, he met with an accident near Vashi in Mumbai while returning from a wedding. What comes across more shocking is the fact that Danish had shared a video with fans only a few hours before his death. Also, the video of himself singing to a Punjabi song was recorded from inside the same car that he died in. While his friends and Ace Of Space co-contestants such as Divya Agarwal, Chetna Pendse and host Vikas Gupta mourned his death, fans took to their social media to offer their condolences. Watch below Danish's last video before his death!
Danish's LAST Song
Reportedly, Danish was on his way back from a wedidng when the unfortunate incident occurred. Few hours before his death, he took to his Insta story to share a video of himself singing a Punjabi song. In t he video, he looked extremely chirpy.
Another Video Just Before Death
Danish was known for making a lot of Tik Tok videos and he used to share the same with fans on his Instagram handle. Only a few hours before the accident, he shared posted a video of himself on Instagram and captioned it as, "Dekhte hu mujhko tujhse pyaar hogaya ❤️❤️ #coolestbadboi" - (sic)
Fans Mourn His Death
Fans couldn't contain their emotions upon learning about Danish's death. While some fans said they would miss him immensely, a few went on to say it's only a prank. But, several fans mourned his death on the social media.
@Aszma_12
"You were such a beautiful soul 😢 you will be badly missed 😣 i was just checking your profile today and i saw a heartfelt news about you very sad to hear that you are no longer with us😭 #Rip" - (sic)
@bboy_sandyy
"I can't believe bro😆 you are my favorite person man how can you dead ? I always use to copy your style. You was inspection for youth . And you are. RIP BRO" - (sic)
@sahilll_vermaa
"RIP Bhai 😭😭😭😭 I can't believe that u r not with us Bhai may allah give better place 😭😢"
Famous Youtube Star @DanishZehenDmg who was also a contestant in #AceOfSpace had a car accident and is no more. It’s really shocking 💔— Jeffy👸🏻✨ 🏏💫Life is Amazing ! (@AlizaJF12) December 20, 2018
Last Video Posted on his insta story. #DanishZehen pic.twitter.com/t0QToDDk0e
