English
 »   »  Ahead Of His Wedding Kapil Sharma Graces Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception!

Ahead Of His Wedding Kapil Sharma Graces Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Yesterday, the newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held their reception at Mumbai. They got married last month in lake Como. Following their wedding reception in Bangalore, they held. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the party. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who is getting married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, attended DeepVeer's reception last night. He wore a black suit as he posed against the rose decorations.

    Kapil Sharma Graces DeepVeer Wedding Reception

    Kapil and Ginni recently announced that they would be getting married in Jalandar, the latter's hometown. They recently released their royal wedding kit, which consisted of their ritual details and a box of Indian traditional sweets.

    Kapil Sharma will be making his television comeback this month with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Apparently, Bollywood actor Salman Khan helped Kapil Sharma revive his show, which was in debt. The show is all set to go air by Deceber 23, 2018.

    Reports were making rounds that he would be holding a reception in Mumbai for his celebrities' friends from the industry on December 24, 2018. However, in a recent interview he said that it's a tentative date and it is subject to changes.

    MOST READ : Sasural Simar Ka's Shweta Sinha Reveals A Photographer Has Been Mentally Harassing Her For This!

    Ahead of their wedding, Ginni and Kapil spoke to daily in an interview and shared their little-known love story. Kapil also revealed on a funny note that Ginni's father rejected his proposal and told him to 'shut up' when he asked for Ginni's hand in marriage.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue