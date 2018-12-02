 »   »  Ahead Of His Wedding Kapil Sharma Graces Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Reception!

Yesterday, the newly-wed Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held their reception at Mumbai. They got married last month in lake Como. Following their wedding reception in Bangalore, they held. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the party. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who is getting married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018, attended DeepVeer's reception last night. He wore a black suit as he posed against the rose decorations.

Kapil and Ginni recently announced that they would be getting married in Jalandar, the latter's hometown. They recently released their royal wedding kit, which consisted of their ritual details and a box of Indian traditional sweets.

Kapil Sharma will be making his television comeback this month with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Apparently, Bollywood actor Salman Khan helped Kapil Sharma revive his show, which was in debt. The show is all set to go air by Deceber 23, 2018.

Reports were making rounds that he would be holding a reception in Mumbai for his celebrities' friends from the industry on December 24, 2018. However, in a recent interview he said that it's a tentative date and it is subject to changes.

Ahead of their wedding, Ginni and Kapil spoke to daily in an interview and shared their little-known love story. Kapil also revealed on a funny note that Ginni's father rejected his proposal and told him to 'shut up' when he asked for Ginni's hand in marriage.