 »   »  Ahead Of Wedding Bride To Be Additi Gupta Spotted with Kapir Chopra In Chooda Ceremony! Inside Pics

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- A BJP Whitewash As Congress Crawls Back Into The Hindi Heartland
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- Petrol and Diesel Prices May Again Rise — Here's Why
- New Tata Tiago XZ+ Variant Launched In India
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Launched At Rs 12,999: Price And Specs
- Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Tamil Nadu
- 20 Health Benefits Of Watercress
- Newlyweds PeeCee-Nick Go For Their Honeymoon
Television actress Additi Gupta, who is known for shows such as Ishqbaaz and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil will be entering a new phase of her life today. In September, 2018, she surprised her fans with a sudden engagement to boyfriend Jabir Chopra. She simply shared a picture from their roka ceremony and made the announcement. And today, Additi Gupta are believed to be getting married in a hotel in Juhu. However, a few pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations have already begun making rounds on the internet. Seems like Additi had her chooda ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Here are a few pics!
Kabir Is Finally Hers!
One of the most adorable pictures from the ceremony includes the one in which the bride and groom-to-be, Additi and Kabir are seen striking a pose. Additi looks gorgeous as she sines bright with bridal glow and Kabir couldn't look happier.
With The Family
The actress has chosen to keep the weeding a private affair. In another picture, she is seen sitting amidst several friends and family after the rituals were completed. Parul has covered her head with a red veil.
The Excited Groom
It wasn't only Additi, but Kabir seems as excited too. In the above picture we can that a pre-wedding ceremony is being conducted on Kabir and who seems like a close acquaintance applies Tika on his forehead. Additi is seen looking at him in awe in the background.
She’s All Set
Just yesterday, Additi had a blast as her friends from the industry threw her a bachelorette party and the actress also had her mehendi ceremony last night. Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Pooja Gor, Kritika Kamra and Jeena Gupta were seen in the party
MOST READ : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chauhan Has Planned A Surprise For Would Be Husband Chirag!