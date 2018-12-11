English
Ahead Of Wedding Bride To Be Additi Gupta Spotted with Kapir Chopra In Chooda Ceremony! Inside Pics

    Television actress Additi Gupta, who is known for shows such as Ishqbaaz and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil will be entering a new phase of her life today. In September, 2018, she surprised her fans with a sudden engagement to boyfriend Jabir Chopra. She simply shared a picture from their roka ceremony and made the announcement. And today, Additi Gupta are believed to be getting married in a hotel in Juhu. However, a few pictures from their pre-wedding celebrations have already begun making rounds on the internet. Seems like Additi had her chooda ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Here are a few pics!

    Kabir Is Finally Hers!

    One of the most adorable pictures from the ceremony includes the one in which the bride and groom-to-be, Additi and Kabir are seen striking a pose. Additi looks gorgeous as she sines bright with bridal glow and Kabir couldn't look happier.

    With The Family

    The actress has chosen to keep the weeding a private affair. In another picture, she is seen sitting amidst several friends and family after the rituals were completed. Parul has covered her head with a red veil.

    The Excited Groom

    It wasn't only Additi, but Kabir seems as excited too. In the above picture we can that a pre-wedding ceremony is being conducted on Kabir and who seems like a close acquaintance applies Tika on his forehead. Additi is seen looking at him in awe in the background.

    She’s All Set

    Just yesterday, Additi had a blast as her friends from the industry threw her a bachelorette party and the actress also had her mehendi ceremony last night. Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Pooja Gor, Kritika Kamra and Jeena Gupta were seen in the party

