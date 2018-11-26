English
 »   »  Ahead Of The Wedding, Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Mental Issues; Ginni 'Has Surrendered Herself'

Ahead Of The Wedding, Kapil Sharma Opens Up About His Mental Issues; Ginni 'Has Surrendered Herself'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni will be getting married soon. Though, Kapil has excited his fans with his television comeback and marriage news, the Kapil Sharma Show fame went through a rough phase in the recent past. Ahead of his wedding, while talking to TOI, Kapil Sharma opened up about his mental issues and how Ginni has been by his side through thick and thin. He also shared their love story and revealed that he and Ginni have known each other since college days. Meawnhile, Ginni said that she trusts Kapil blindly and he has never seized to love her. It was heart-warming to know that Ginni has completely surrendered herself for Kapil!

    Kapil Opens Up About His Issues

    When Kapil Sharma's show ended, everyone assumed his career took a plunge. When asked about this, Kapil said, "Why will I not come back? You cannot think straight when you are mentally not in a good state. It feels like everything is going wrong."

    Ginni Was With Day & Night

    Kapil says it was Ginni who was by his side at his lowest. Ginni also said, "I supported him in every phase. I was with him day and night, making sure that he was comfortable." Kapil added, "She has been my emotional anchor; she has surrendered herself for my well-being."

    Their Love Story

    For a very long time, Kapil and Ginni had kept their relationship under wraps. Little did we know that Ginni was Kapil's student and they met when they were still in college in 2005. Kapil was incharge of a play Ginni was acting in. Apparently, she would cook and take food for him everyday!

    Ginni & Kapil Were On A Break

    Kapil revealed that when he moved to Mumbai and got rejected for Laughter Challenge, he called Ginni and said, "Please don't call me". However, once he got through the show after the auditioning again, Ginni called to congratulate him. They stayed in touch on and off following that.

    Kapil Is The One For Ginni

    "Kapil is a gem of a person and very caring. There is no one like him and I can't find anyone better than him. He is a family man. If he loves his mother and sister so much, it's certain that he would love his partner, too. He is a star for the audience, not for me. He is still humble the way he was years ago and hasn't changed at all", Ginni said.

    MOST READ : Hina Khan CONFIRMS Her Bollywood Debut ; Talks About Going Missing From Kasaitii Zindagi Kay 2

    Read more about: kapil sharma kapil sharma show
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue