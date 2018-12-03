 »   »  Ajay Devg Reveals Kajol's 'Cheap' Online Shopping Habit To Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan 6

Koffee with Karan 6 was recently graced by Bollywood actors and real life couple Ajay Devg and Kajol. The duo spoke about various things, including their relationship, being married and issues every couple faces. Kajol even stated, "Relationships are made up of bits of not getting along and getting along". As the episode progressed, Ajay and Kajol displayed their funny sides which left the audiences cracking. Ajay even called Kajol a miser and made fun of her shopping habits.

Ajay said, "Earlier she would shop from Santacruz market, but now she has got into online shopping. So, every day, there are about 7-8 parcels that get delivered at their home for Kajol. And they all range between Rs 600-700,".

The actor even used the platform to brush off rumors regarding him stopping Kajol from working for long time. Kajol defending her husband said, "I am an avid reader and I love fast-paced novels. If a script isn't engaging, I don't think it's worth my time and effort."

During the rapid fire round, Kajol came up with some of the most interesting answers. When asked which actor from the 90s would throw a temper tantrum, she said Saif Ali Khan. She said Shah Rukh Khan would be the one to come late to the sets and not apologize.

It wasn't only the other actors that Kajol was making fun of, but on a funny note, she pulled husband Ajay's leg saying, he would lie about being busy despite not having any work and the one who continues to wear atrocious 90s fashion would be herself.