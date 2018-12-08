English
 »   »  Ali Asgar WON'T Be Attending Kapil Sharma’s Wedding But Celebrates B’day With Sunil Grover!

Ali Asgar WON'T Be Attending Kapil Sharma’s Wedding But Celebrates B’day With Sunil Grover!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Comedians Kapil Sharma and Ali Asgar have worked with each in the past and their Jodi never seized to entertain their fans. Ali is known for playing the infamous dadi on two of Kapil's shows; Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show respectively. But, following Kapil and Sunil mis-air spat, Ali also decided to walk out of Kapil's show. Today, Ali Asgar was seen celebrating his birthday with The Kanpur Waale Khuranas team. However, during an interview with Hindustan Times Ali said that he wouldn't be attending Kapil Sharma's wedding which will be taking place on December 12, 2018. Here's why

    Kapil Invited Ali Over The Phone

    Kapil and Ali while working together shared an extremely warn bond. Apparently, even after their fallout, Kapil decided to let go off the past and invite Ali for his wedding. Ali told Hindustan Times, "We spoke on the phone and he invited me to Punjab where he is getting married".

    Here’s Why Ali Can’t Make It

    Explaining as to why Ali won't be able to make to Kapil's wedding, he told the publication, "I will be in China for a show so I won't be able to attend it. But I will try to attend his reception in Mumbai."

    Ali’s B’day Celebrations With Sunil

    Another Indian comedian ace Sunil Grover is also busy preparing and shooting for the premiere of his show Kanpur Waale Khuranas. Today, Ali was seen celebrating with Sunil Grover and his team o the sets. Also present at the sets were Ranveer Singh and Rohit, who will be seen as guests in the first episode of Sunil's comeback show.

    He Can’t Turn Down Women’s Role

    During the interview he also spoke about playing a woman's role in the comedy show saying, If I turn down the role of a woman on a show, it will go to another actor. It is tricky. Playing a character is my job - be it male or female".

    MOST READ : Ishqbaaz Spoiler: Amidst Shivaansh's Surprising Love Story Show, Kick Starts With A Kidnap Sequence!

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue