 »   »  Ali Asgar WON'T Be Attending Kapil Sharma’s Wedding But Celebrates B’day With Sunil Grover!

Kapil Invited Ali Over The Phone

Kapil and Ali while working together shared an extremely warn bond. Apparently, even after their fallout, Kapil decided to let go off the past and invite Ali for his wedding. Ali told Hindustan Times, "We spoke on the phone and he invited me to Punjab where he is getting married".

Here’s Why Ali Can’t Make It

Explaining as to why Ali won't be able to make to Kapil's wedding, he told the publication, "I will be in China for a show so I won't be able to attend it. But I will try to attend his reception in Mumbai."

Ali’s B’day Celebrations With Sunil

Another Indian comedian ace Sunil Grover is also busy preparing and shooting for the premiere of his show Kanpur Waale Khuranas. Today, Ali was seen celebrating with Sunil Grover and his team o the sets. Also present at the sets were Ranveer Singh and Rohit, who will be seen as guests in the first episode of Sunil's comeback show.

He Can’t Turn Down Women’s Role

During the interview he also spoke about playing a woman's role in the comedy show saying, If I turn down the role of a woman on a show, it will go to another actor. It is tricky. Playing a character is my job - be it male or female".