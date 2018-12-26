 »   »  WHAT! Aly Goni Reveals Actual Reason Behind His Absence From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

This Is Why He Is Missing

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's actor said, "I have taken a break from the show. Even after finishing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina, I was constantly working. In Yeh Hai Mohabbatien my track was on and simultaneously I began shooting for Naagin 3. Now, my track has wrapped up, hence, I decided to take a break. I am going Kashmir to meet my family and friends. After coming back, there are a few projects lined up. Let's see."

Aly Wants To Stay Out Of BB12!

When asked about his opinion on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 12, Aly said, "I am watching this season but I don't know what to say on social media. Last year, my friend Vikas Gupta was a participant so I used to write for him. But now, I have realised it's better to stay out of it. Likho kuch aur ho kuch aur jaata hai."

Most Memorable Stunt On KKK9

"All stunts were memorable for me. Even after so many months, I remember each and every moment. Stunts lasted a few months but the time we would take to convince ourselves to perform it still gives me goosebumps. It was an experience of a lifetime.", Aly added.

Aly Praises Rohit Shetty!

When asked who would have been a better host than Rohit Shetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, he said, "I don't think anyone from the industry have managed to host this show as well as he has. Without his encouragement, no one could have attempted such daredevil stunts."