 »   »  WHAT! Aly Goni Reveals Actual Reason Behind His Absence From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

    Television actor Aly Goni, who is famously known for playing thre role of Romi Kumar Bhalla on the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been missing from it for a while now. While fans began to wonder if he's quit the show for good, he has revealed the actual reason behind not being seen on the show. He was seen during the press meet of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. While talking to SpotBoyE in an interview, Aly spoke in length about his missing from his show and also said that he wants to stay out of Bigg Boss 12. Read Below to know more.

    This Is Why He Is Missing

    Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's actor said, "I have taken a break from the show. Even after finishing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in Argentina, I was constantly working. In Yeh Hai Mohabbatien my track was on and simultaneously I began shooting for Naagin 3. Now, my track has wrapped up, hence, I decided to take a break. I am going Kashmir to meet my family and friends. After coming back, there are a few projects lined up. Let's see."

    Aly Wants To Stay Out Of BB12!

    When asked about his opinion on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 12, Aly said, "I am watching this season but I don't know what to say on social media. Last year, my friend Vikas Gupta was a participant so I used to write for him. But now, I have realised it's better to stay out of it. Likho kuch aur ho kuch aur jaata hai."

    Most Memorable Stunt On KKK9

    "All stunts were memorable for me. Even after so many months, I remember each and every moment. Stunts lasted a few months but the time we would take to convince ourselves to perform it still gives me goosebumps. It was an experience of a lifetime.", Aly added.

    Aly Praises Rohit Shetty!

    When asked who would have been a better host than Rohit Shetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, he said, "I don't think anyone from the industry have managed to host this show as well as he has. Without his encouragement, no one could have attempted such daredevil stunts."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
