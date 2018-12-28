 »   »  Amitabh Bachchan Is Mesmerized By Broken But Beautiful Actress Harleen Sethi’s Moves! Says This

Ekta Kapoor's new web series Broken But Beautiful was released in November on ALTBalaji. The series stars Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead and revolves around two individuals who are suffering from the impact of broken romantic relationships. The series has been highly appreciated for including some soulful songs and a story that the viewers can well relate with. Recently, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan who was mesmerized by Harleen's moves, took to his Twitter handle to praise the actress!

In a video that Harleen shared on Twitter, she is seen dancing along with her choreographer Melvin Louis the song Lambhargini. Fan couldn't stop drooling over her amazing dance moves. However, she had a fan moment of her own when Big B retweeted her video and applauded her for her dancing skills.

Under her video Amitabh wrote, "wow .. love the moves .. and the wordings .." To whoch the actress responded saying, "Glad you enjoyed the performance Sir 🙏🏻 Shoutout to all the music lyricists and composers out there to consider your request so the next one brings a bigger smile on your face" - (sic)

Fans too praised the actress saying, "@anjali_kalia Really soothing and graceful.... thankyou for sharing.... like the fact that it is so 'modern' yet so classic." She's been highly appreciated not only for her moves, but for brilliant acting skills too.

The series has been well received by the audiences. Upon it's release, fans reviewed the series saying, "Binge watched all the episodes!!! 😃 @masseysahib sir & @1harleensethi ma'am are amazing in the show!!! The songs are beyond beautiful! 😘@ektaravikapoor its a treat!! 😍@altbalaji good show! #MustWatch #BrokenButBeautiful" - (sic)

