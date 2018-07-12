 »   »  Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati To Replace Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum?

Salman Khan returned to the small screen after nine years with his show Dus Ka Dum. The show, which was expected to be more fun than the previous seasons, had to be stopped from airing when it failed to impress the fans. Now, according to Times Of India, reports hold that Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati would be replacing Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum. This will be the 10th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati and the first episode will be reportedly aired from September 3, 2018.

The show that's hosted by Big B had managed to score excellent TRPs last year, 2017. It recorded registration of 19.8 million participants within a span of seven days. The fans couldn't contain their excitement when the promo of KBC 10 was released in May and featured Amitabh in double role.

Earlier when Salman Khan was asked about his show Dus Ka Dum competing with Bigg Boss before it was taken off the air, he had said," I wish Dus Ka Dum and Bigg Boss keep on beating each other on TRP charts. At one time DKD could be the highest, while later Bigg Boss can take its place."

Though Salman Khan's question, "Kitne pratishat Bhartiya...?" would excite the fans each time, the show began to lose viewership by the episode. The actor tried his best to make the show interesting with the one-liners and jokes, but the show failed to do well at scoring TRP.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a question and answer game show is based on the British program, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Amitabh Bachchan hosted all the previous eight seasons of the show except for the third season that was taken over by Shahrukh Khan.

Big B will be next seen on the big screen in his forthcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While, Salman Khan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, who also directed the movies Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. 2019 is going to witness Salman in Kick 2 also. The actor was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3.