 »   »  This is How Rohit Reddy Slammed Trolls For Body Shaming Anita Hassanandani!

Rohit Stands By Anita

A while ago, news with regard to haters body shaming the Naagin 3 actress were making rounds. Trolls when ahead and commented saying Anita has a big waist. Slamming such comments Rohit Reddy took his Instagram handle and posted a picture with the wife and captioned it as, "My look, when i come across some body-shaming comments on my wifey! "While u r talking abt her broad waist... i am just stuck here wondering about that narrow mind of urs, b*^#*!"

Ekta Replies Quickly

Ekta Kapoor is known not only for her amazing skills as television drama creator, but she's known for being extremely vocal with regard to many issues. Ekta is seen supporting her actors and friends. Similarly when Rohit took to Instagram to defend his wife, Ekta replied to the post saying, "If she has a broad waist wat will mine b!!!"

These Two

Haters can keep hating, but that hasn't stopped the duo from sharing their love for each other on the social media platforms. Though the couple refrain from PDA, the adorable pictures speak enough for them.

Fans’ Love Anita & Rohit

Anita and Rohit both have a huge fan following on Instagram and each time they share a special moment with their fans, they get to witness the love through the most adorable comments such as, "U guys are perfect", "Awesome. Both of you" and "That's such a cute one Anniittaa :)" - (sic)

Anita Is Rohit’s Drug

When Rohit captioned the image saying, "U r my drug, baby!", fans replied. "Day by day your adorable pictures are melting hearts and setting couple goals. God bless you" and "The smile of urs always make me crazy, one of the best couple" - (sic)