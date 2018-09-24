 »   »  Anup Jalota Agreed To Be Jasleen Matharu's Partner In Bigg Boss 12 Over A Cup Of Tea!

Bigg Boss: Jasleen Matharu's father REVEALS how Anup Jalota CONVINCED for the show | FilmiBeat

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's romantic relationship will be one of the most remembered controversies of Bigg Boss 12. When the 65-year-old devotional singer said that he's madly in love with his 28-year-old student, viewers were taken aback. Eventually, we got to witness other facets of their relationship. Recently, while speaking to Bollywoodlife, Jasleen's father revealed how exactly he convinced Anup Jalota to be Jasleen's partner on Bigg Boss 12 and you would be surprised to hear what he had to say!

Jasleen's father said, "I knew Anup Ji for many years. One day, he had come to Andheri for a recording and told me that he was nearby. I told him to come home for tea. At that time, we discussed how Jasleen was approached for Bigg Boss and we wanted her to do the show but could not find the partner."

He further added, "I suggested that he could enter inside as her teacher. It would be a guru-shishya jodi. He refused it initially. He said that he was too old and a misfit for the house. Plus, he said he had many shows. I said it would be three months of rest for him. Finally, he agreed."

Jasleen father also said that he was unaware of the romantic relationship that existed between his daughter and Anup. He added, "No, that came as a jhatka (shock). I could not watch TV for a couple of days after hearing that."

However, Kesar Matharu only has good things to share about his daughter. He praised Jasleen as he said, "She is my daughter. I wish her the best. People are saying that she is doing well inside the house. She has our blessings."

