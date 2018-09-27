 »   »  SHOCKING! Anup Jalota To Exit Bigg Boss 12 By End Of October? It's Not Because Of Jasleen, But This!

His Stay Was Pre-Determined

According to Pinkvilla's recent reports, Anup Jalota is believed to attend an event which is a fund-raiser. The invite is making rounds on Facebook and it clearly says that Anup would be a part of it. Does this mean he will be exiting the show by October?

Sources Say It's A Gimmick

A few days ago, a source close to the singer had revealed that he is putting up an unreal image only for Bigg Boss 12. The insider further added that Anup can't love anybody besides his wife, who passed away of cardiac ailments a few years ago.

Anup-Jasleen Relationship's “Fake”

Not only have the sources close to the jodi commented on their much controversial relationship, but both their actions are making us question the authenticity of their romantic relationship. When they entered the house, Jasleen refused to share a bed with Anup and during a task, she refused to address him as her boyfriend!

Will Anup Get Eliminated This Week?

Well, we can't tell for sure if Anup's stay in the house is pre-determined. But, looking at his development on the show, we wouldn't be surprised if he gets eliminated soon. He has been targeted by the contestants already, and the audience is not keen on having him in the house either.