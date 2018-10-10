 »   »  Anurag Kashyap Apologizes For Being Man! Sacred Games 2 To Be Cancelled As Phantom Films Dissolves?

Sacred Games 2 To Be Cancelled?

A source closely associated with Sacred Games revealed, "As of now, I have no idea when the shooting of season two will commence. At the moment, there is no communication from anyone. The principal cast, I believe, is busy with the other projects. Obviously, given the mess that Phantom is in, I don't know what will happen to Sacred Games."

Anurag Denies Allegations

Anurag took to his Twitter handle today, and shared a series of Tweets expressing his opinion about the recent issue. He said, "On the other hand I vehemently deny to have stayed silent on the issue & not doing anything about it for years. Can't explain further to people who don't understand due process, legalities. Have been resilient through all accusations , keep flinging them my way." - (sic)

Anurag On Women's Consent

"And my greatest and simplest learning is that the line of consent is not just defined by "No" , most times it's before that "No" is uttered. And the line of consent depends on the person that owns the consent. It varies from person to person." - (sic)

He Apologizes For Being A Man!

"I feel like just apologising for being a man. I use to feel I have come a long way from growing up in a small town & today I feel like somehow I am still there. There is so much I really don't see & also see others around me pretending to see & I feel ,"inko bhi kahan dikhta hai" - (sic)

He Defends Himself!

"The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don't read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around , I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing." - (sic)

Anurag Further Added

"I was lucky to have had women who slapped me from time to time to turn that boy who at 18 told the girl in his class "ladkiyon ko yeh nahin karna chahiye " to whoever I have become today. But I also wonder ,why & when did they stopped slapping me and thought it's enough. It isn't." - (sic)