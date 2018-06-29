English
 Anurag Kashyap Praises Karan Johar's Work In Lust Stories;Tells People To Empower Themselves

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Film-maker Anurag Kashyap, who has been a lot in the news lately for his recent work, praised the work of his co-director Karan Johar for his bit in the Indian anthology film, Lust Stories. The Netflix original which is a multi-starrer, is being highly appreciated for its bold and real portrayal of sexual desires of women, while also focusing on empowerment of the same. Anurag Kashyap has directed the first part of the film that stars Radhika Apte in the lead. While talking to the IANS, he addressed the issue of hypocrisy and stereotyping associated with the idea of women masturbating.

    Anurag Kashyap

    He told, "It is good to talk about things people don't want you to speak about." He further added, "The biggest disease we all suffer from is the unnecessary shame that is thrust upon us. We don't need to be ashamed of being yourself and what we seek, wanting pleasure and self-gratification."

    The director feels it is extremely important for people to empower themselves and he's happy that people have actually been talking about the above these issues.Using the platform to appreciate Karan Johar for his work in Lust Stories, Kashyap said, "I particularly liked what Karan Johar did so unabashedly because he didn't hold back or tried being artistic or anything like that. He said 'this is my concern and I want to put it out there', and I love what he did."

    Indirectly pointed at the censor board, he said he's happy to have had the opportunity to create art on a platform like Netflix where creativity isn't limited. Anurag's next is another Netflix web series called Scared Games based on a novel of the same name. Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte play the lead in Scared Games.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
