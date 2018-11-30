 »   »  Arshi On Shilpa Shinde Mocking Teejay & Why She Rejected Bigg Boss: Arshi’s Response Is Surprising!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, television sensation and former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde took to her Twitter handle to mock Teejay for all the open letters she writes to Bigg Boss, with regard to her husband Karanvir Bohra's treatment inside the house. The mockery, however, didn't go well with Karanvir Bohra's fans, who said Shilpa is being extremely biased. Shilpians also questioned the star's behavior as she targeted both Karanvir an his wife time and again. Arshi Khan was the recent one to comment on Shilpa's mockery towards Teejay and you would be surprised to hear what she had to say! Also, Arshi Khan revealed the actual reason behind her not entering Bigg Boss 12.
Arshi’s Much Surprising Response!
When SpotboyE contacted Arshi to ask about Shilpa's mockery towards Teejay, she came up with an extremely surprising, yet convincing response. She said, "I feel whatever she has written is fine. What reaction should I give?"
On Not Entering Bigg Boss 12
When Arshi Khan was asked about the reports that were making rounds about her not entering Bigg Boss 12, she said, "I was offered to a stay in the Bigg Boss 12 house but due to some prior commitments I couldn't go. Of course, money was another concern (laughs)."
Sreesanth Is Her Favorite
Though Arshi and Shilpa shared a bittersweet relationship once upon a time, they seem to have gotten extremely close lately. It's a known fact that Shilpa is a huge supporter of Sreesanth's. when asked who Arshi Khan supports, she said, "Sreesanth. He is doing a fabulous job."
Arshi’s B’day Plans
Talking about her birthday which was on the 28th of November, the actress said, "I am celebrating my special day with family and childhood friends. I am in Bhopal currently. But, let me tell you, the party will go on and I will throw a bash for friends in Mumbai and Delhi. Her dream b'day would be,"The day Salman Khan will come with a cake and take me out for a candle light dinner."
