 »   »  Arshi Khan Will Be Seen Dancing To Bipasha's Bidi Jalaile In Bitti Business Wali!

Arshi Confirmed The News

Excited about her forthcoming television appearance, Arshi said, "Its a cameo, Ill be doing a dance number for the show. People have appreciated my performance for holi performance earlier in which Arjun Bijlani stars. Now,I'll be shooting for Bitti Business Wali."

She Likes Bitti Business Wali

The show Bitti Business Wali has gained popularity since its launch. Talking about the show, Arshi said, "The reactions on my dance performances have been overwhelming. I liked the concept of Bitti Business Wali and the take on women's financial independence as it is something I relate to as well."

On Dancing To Bipasha's Number

"I was really looking forward to this performance because ‘beedi jalaile' is one of the gems in the list of popular Bollywood item numbers. While Bipasha's performance to the song is incomparable, the choreographer Habibaji has given a new treatment to the song which is celebratory and rustic. I hope the viewers will enjoy my performance in the show".

She Believes In Women's Independence

"A large number of women in India are efficient home-makers but career takes a back seat for a lot of them especially after marriage. Bitti Business Wali on point talks about breaking those stereotypes and being independent. I always believe that when women earn for themselves, they are immediately more in control of their lives."

Arshi Doesn't Fear Being Bold On Television

Arshi is known for her confidence and has never shied away from being bold and sensational before the camera. When asked if being bold on the screen makes her nervous, she said, "Work is always work and I don't mind till the time I'm feeling comfortable doing it. Last I shot for a music album which was quite bold and received a positive feed back from viewers."