 »   »  Baa Bahoo Aur Baby Actress Suchita Trivedi Ties The Knot At 41!

Television actress Suchita Trivedi known for her role Meenakshi Thakkar on the television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby is getting married. She is marrying Nigam Patel at the age of 41. The pre-wedding rituals are taking place currently and her close friends, including Rishi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth and Krutika Desai, are sharing the pictures of the same on their social media handles. The wedding is a private affair that's graced by close friends and family.

Suchita and Nigam have also created an Instagram page called 'chiggum', which is a combination of their names. Fans can find Suchita and Nigam's wedding pictures on this page and also use the hashtag 'chiggum' for the same. Suchita looks amazing in a pink lehenga as she flaunts the bridal glow on her face.

Suchita has worked as an actress for more than 15 years now. She has been a part of several movies and television shows. She made her debut with the film Woh Saat Din in the year 1983. Suchita was later a part of several movies such Mission Kashmir, Firaaq and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.

The actress became a household name through her television show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. A few other television shows that Suchita has been a part of include Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Mere Angne Mein, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Comedy Circus.

Dipika Kakar Breaks Down When Deepak Thakur Does This In Bigg Boss 12 House!