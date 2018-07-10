English
 »   »  Balika Vadhu Actress Toral Rasputra Ends Marriage Of Five Years!

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Toral Rasputra, the television actress who is known for her role Anandi on the show Balika Vadhu has ended her marriage of five years with husband Dhaval, who is a businessman. The couple that married in 2012 apparently had compatibility issues. Similar to her character Anandi on the show Balika Vadhu, Toral Rasputra was going through a rough patch in her marriage until she and Dhaval decided to part ways in 2015 by living separately. Toral was reportedly living with her parents after moving out of the marital home.

    Toral Rasputra

    Talking about the couple legally ending their marriage, a source close to them told Bombay Times, "What started as a basic differences snowballed into major issues. All attempts to resolve their difference failed and rather than staying together and dragging the marriage on, Toral and Dhaval decided to move on and file for divorce."

    Toral confirmed the divorce news saying, "Yes, we are divorced, but it's been amicable. Despite trying our best, our marriage didn't work out. Things don't always turn out the way we expect. All said and done, luckily, we all are happy and peaceful now. Dhaval and I will always remain good friends."

