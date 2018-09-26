 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode's Fiance Manish Doesn't Like Her Being Compared To This Actress!

Manish Responds To Trolls

Addressing the comparison drawn between Srishty and Hina, Manish said, "I don't think anyone follows anyone. Just because she is wearing good night dresses doesn't mean she is copying Hina or trying to be like her. Sote waqt ladkiyan night dresses hi pehnengi na, aur agar afford kar sakti hain to hairbands bhi pehnengi. How can you start comparing her to someone? She is inside the house as Srishty Rode and not Hina Khan's biggest fan."

Hina's Fans Attacked Manish

Manish said when he defended Srishty, it looked like he was targeting Hina, therefore her fans attacked him. Recalling the incident, Manish said, "On one of the posts on Instagram, I saw Srishty and Hina's fans clashing with each other. I simply asked them to peace out, post which one of Srishty's fans said that she wouldn't continue the argument. I appreciated her gesture and said - Thank you."

He Further Added

"However, somehow, my conversation with this fan was deleted and all that remained was ‘Thank you'. This gave Hina's fans an impression that I am against her and they began bombarding me with nasty messages. Let me clear that fact that I like Hina Khan and have nothing against her. She is a strong woman."

Manish Was Insulted By Srishty

A few days ago, Srishty's Bigg Boss footage went viral, where she is seen talking about her love for snakes because Manish's second name is 'Naggdev'. Apparently, Manish had specifically told Srishty not to joke around and she still did it. Manish said he felt insulted.

He Laughed It Off

Manish joked as he said Srishty insulted him. He further added, "She has said this to me many a time before and my reaction is always the same, "Shut up! Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai." Before she went into the house, I told her, "yeh baat andar jaake mat nikalna, Srishty" but usne baat nikal di. Don't know why? But it's good, I am proud to be a Naggdev (laughs)."