 »   »  Bharti Singh Gets Hospitalized Yet Again! She Thanks Fans For The Wishes As She Recovers

Indian comedian Bharti Singh, who will be seen hosting the next season of India's Got Talent is currently hospitalized. Bharti had injured herself previously when she was shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She experienced a ligament tear in her right leg during the shoot, which was taking place in Argentina. After a short delay, she finally underwent surgery to fix the tear. Bharti also missed the lunch party organized by India's Got Talent as she is currently hospitalized.

Last month, Bharti was hospitalized as she was suffering from Dengue. She shared a video on her Instagram handle to thank her fans for all the get well soon wishes. She wrote, "Your love, wishes and prayers are helping me recover. Thank you so much guys for always supporting. Love you loads guys Bouncing back in action soon and definitely will be doing a live session with you guys! #BhartiisBack #liveSession #comingsoon #healthyish" - (sic)

Bharti will soon be seen on the television as the host for India's Got Talent, which is being judged by Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. She shared a glimpse from the show with her fans and expressed her excitement by writing, "Kya aapko ENTERTAINMENT, MASTI, HUNAR ek saath chahiye?" - (sic)

MOST READ :Jasleen Matharu NOT HAPPY With Anup Jalota's Re-entry; Anup Wants To Fight Against Jasleen

The season 8 of India's Got Talent will hit the television screens on October 20, 2018. the show will be aired on Colors TV at the 10 pm slot. We wish Bharti a speedy recovery from the surgery and hope to see her entertain us soon with endless laughter.