 »   »  Comedian Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Make Big Revelation About Pregnancy!

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa surprised everyone when they made their relationship official and got married in a private ceremony in 2017. Though, their relationship came across as a news to many, the comedian said that they had been dating for over 7 years prior to getting hitched. For a while now, talks about Bharti Singh and Haarsh expanding their family have been making rounds. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Bharti made a big revelation about her pregnancy!

She told the publication, "We have decided to plan a baby in 2019 and take our relationship to next level". Yes, you heard it right! The comedy queen will be welcoming her first baby with husband Haarsh in the year 2020. The couple seems to be extremely happy about a new addition in their family.

Talking about Bharti's profession, she's one such celebrity who has been gracing the small screen and entertaining her fans for years, ever since her debut in television. If you're wondering how she's going to balance her motherhood and professional life, she has an apt reply.

Bharti said, "I am serious about motherhood. And we have decided by end of the coming year, we will plan a baby. Also, I want to work till the last day of my pregnancy. Just imagine with a baby bump me doing comedy on stage!"

Currently, Bharti is busy promoting Khatron Ke Khiladi, which will go on air soon. She and Haarsh had participated in the stunt-based reality show together. A few days ago, Bharti even revealed that she convinced her husband into taking part in the show. She'll be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show next.