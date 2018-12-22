English
Bharti Singh Talks About Working With Kapil Sharma; Says He Has No Insecurities & Gives The Freedom

By
    Ever since Indian comedian Kapil Sharma announced that he'll be making his comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, fans aren't able to contain their excitement. During his absence from the small screen, Kapil was immensely missed by his viewers. However, now that he will returning to television soon as his show is going on air from December 29, 2018, fans are curious to learn more about their favorite piece of entertainment. Recently, during an interview with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh spoke about working with Kapil Sharma.

    Bharti Singh Talks About Working With Kapil Sharma

    Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma who previously worked together in Comedy Circus, will be seen cracking the audience up in each other's presence once again. The female comedian seems as excited as the fans about the forthcoming comedy show and she couldn't stop praising Kapil Sharma.

    Bharti told Pinkvilla, With Kapil bhai, he just gives you the ground and freedom to do whatever you want. He doesnt have the insecurity. He doesn't behave like 'yeh nahi karna woh nahi karna' just because the show is on his name. He also sits with everyone for the characters so I feel really nice and I am very excited."

    Confirming the news of her being a part of the show she added, "Yes, his show is coming and I am also a part of that show which premieres from December 29. I am very excited as I have worked with Kapil bhai earlier too in Comedy circus. The experience has been good and also, Krushna Abhishek is also there. When Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come together, it is a riot and that is exactly what will happen.

    Well, looks like there is a lot on Kapil's plate to deal with right now. He got married to his longtime girlfriend Ginni on December 12, 2018 in Punjab. He will be holding a reception party in Mumbai on December 24, 2018. The newly-wed recently shared the invite to their wedding reception.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 23:04 [IST]
