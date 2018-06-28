 »   »  Bhumi Pednekar Says The Sex Scene Unnerved Her While Talking About Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories

Related Articles
While talking about her role in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories by Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar addressed much talked about lovemaking bit saying, "sex scene unnerved me". The actress who has gained immense popularity in Bollywood following her acting in movies such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been highly appreciated for her maid role in Lust Stories. In the Netflix original, Bhumi is seen playing a maid who has a passionate sexual relationship with her unmarried employer.
Bhumi On Her Look In Lust Stories
In an interview with the leading daily DNA, Bhumi said, "I have gone four shades darker, my face and hands were pigmented. This is the most amount of time I've taken to get ready for a film. Zoya has dirtied me right to my nails being chipped."
Zoya Supported Her, Says Bhumi
Zoya Akhtar is known for her directorial skills. When Bhumi was asked how she managed to deliver such an amazing acting, she said, "The whole sex scene unnerved me but Zoya is empowered, so she gave me the confidence to go ahead and do this. It was liberating working with her. She's a boss lady."
Her Take On Being Typecast
The actress said she isn't afraid of being typecast as she's always seen playing a similar type of role. Bhumi says she has a strong personality and that she's nothing like her characters outside her work. She further added that the audiences have matured and her intention is only to deliver good work.
No Dialogue But Plenty Of Emotions
Bhumi hardly has dialogues in Lust Stories. Her entire acting was purely based on the delivery of emotions. When asked how she managed to pull it off, Bhumi said, "How am I going to do this?' When you have dialogues, it tells you a lot about the character and the world he or she comes from. If I'm just quiet, it will confuse people. I had to play a house help and feel the whole class divide. The film had so many layers."
Her Next Is With Manoj Bajpayee
While Lust Stories is still making a lot of news and Bhumi has rose to further fame, the actress is wasting no time. She is currently working on Abhishek Chaubey's drama film alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput.
