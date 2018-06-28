English
 »   »  Bhumi Pednekar Says The Sex Scene Unnerved Her While Talking About Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories

Bhumi Pednekar Says The Sex Scene Unnerved Her While Talking About Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    While talking about her role in the recent Netflix anthology film Lust Stories by Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar addressed much talked about lovemaking bit saying, "sex scene unnerved me". The actress who has gained immense popularity in Bollywood following her acting in movies such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been highly appreciated for her maid role in Lust Stories. In the Netflix original, Bhumi is seen playing a maid who has a passionate sexual relationship with her unmarried employer.

    Bhumi On Her Look In Lust Stories

    In an interview with the leading daily DNA, Bhumi said, "I have gone four shades darker, my face and hands were pigmented. This is the most amount of time I've taken to get ready for a film. Zoya has dirtied me right to my nails being chipped."

    Zoya Supported Her, Says Bhumi

    Zoya Akhtar is known for her directorial skills. When Bhumi was asked how she managed to deliver such an amazing acting, she said, "The whole sex scene unnerved me but Zoya is empowered, so she gave me the confidence to go ahead and do this. It was liberating working with her. She's a boss lady."

    Her Take On Being Typecast

    The actress said she isn't afraid of being typecast as she's always seen playing a similar type of role. Bhumi says she has a strong personality and that she's nothing like her characters outside her work. She further added that the audiences have matured and her intention is only to deliver good work.

    No Dialogue But Plenty Of Emotions

    Bhumi hardly has dialogues in Lust Stories. Her entire acting was purely based on the delivery of emotions. When asked how she managed to pull it off, Bhumi said, "How am I going to do this?' When you have dialogues, it tells you a lot about the character and the world he or she comes from. If I'm just quiet, it will confuse people. I had to play a house help and feel the whole class divide. The film had so many layers."

    Her Next Is With Manoj Bajpayee

    While Lust Stories is still making a lot of news and Bhumi has rose to further fame, the actress is wasting no time. She is currently working on Abhishek Chaubey's drama film alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Also Read: Karan Johar & Kiara Advani Talk About Self Pleasuring Scenes In Lust Stories!

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 17:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue