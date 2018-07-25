 »   »  Bigg Boss 10 Beauty Monalisa Is Excited About Playing A Dayan On Her New Television Soap Nazar

Monalisa's Horror avatar from Nazar NEW PROMO will scare you । FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 10 star Monalisa has landed her first television show and she believes she is starting her biggest journey. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Dayan on the horror television soap, Nazar. The Bhojpuri actress has previously appeared on the dancing reality show Nach Baliye and a web series. In an interview with Indian Express, Monalisa talked about her unconventional looks in the forthcoming show Nazar and the disparity in the industry between sexes.

With regard to playing the role of a Dayan, the actress said, "I have been looking at doing a negative role for a long time now. As an actor, I want to experiment with different shades. As for television, doing a daily was on my bucket list. But never did I imagine that I would get a break in such a grand way."

"Mohana is a very glamorous role. When she is in her human form, she is this sexy seductress. As a dayan, the audience will see the usual long braids, feet facing backward and the long nails. It will give you shivers for sure. It's a really exciting phase for me. We have seen films on dayan but it's the first time on television. Also, we have shot it in a very modern format. I am really hopeful about this show.", she further added.

Monalisa seems to enjoy the genre she'll be dealing with, because when asked if she enjoys horror stories she said, "I love watching horror movies and shows. Yes, when you see it at night, it gets a little scary. But that's the fun part of it. The moments should frighten you and give you sleepless nights (laughs). Our show is also put in a late night slot. Today, people are working late, and when they go back home, they can get their moments of entertainment with Nazar."

Talking about the journey in the industry starting from Bigg Boss, Monalisa said, "Coming from a regional industry, it's always a dream to find a nationwide recognition. Post Bigg Boss, I did Nach Baliye and recently a web-series (Dupur Thakurpo Season 2). Multiple gates have opened for me. People have also realised that I can perform."

She also added, "The stereotype that Bhojpuri actors are on the healthier side and can only do bold roles is finally getting shattered. And with Nazar, I am starting my biggest journey on television. While we all talk about the disparity in the industry between sexes, TV is a medium for women. It's ruled and watched by them."

Also Read - Pearl V Puri Says 'I Believe Naagins Exist' & Compares Naagin 3 With GOT!