English
Bigg Boss 11 & Woofer Woofer Star Mehjabi Siddiqui Says People Are Surprised With Her Transformation

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Mehjabi Siddiqui is known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, and now has been in the news a lot after making her debut in the music video Woofer Woofer, which is sung by her brother Wasim Sheik and also features her husband Azim. The video has received over 2 Million views on YouTube and features Mehjabi in an entirely new avatar. In an interview with Indian Express, she talked about her glamorous transformation and how it has surprised everyone.

    Mehjabi's Brother Has Always Been Passionate About Music

    "More than me, my brother has been passionate about music from childhood. During my stint in Bigg Boss, I had spoken about him and the song. When I came out, I was surprised that he hasn't released the video yet. He asked me to join him and I was more than happy about it."

    Mehjabi Says Bigg Boss 11 Changed Her Life

    "People recognise me and that's a great feeling. From a no one, you have so many wanting to meet you and click pictures. It's a surreal feeling. Thanks to the show, our music video is also getting the required promotion. The housemates have been kind enough to post about it. It feels great that they are still maintaining the relationship we formed in the house. Bigg Boss has been a life-changing experience for me."

    Mehjabi Wishes Hina Khan Good Luck

    When asked about her music video releasing around the same time as Hina Khan's, against whom she had spoken after her stint on Bigg Boss, Mehjabi said, "What can I say? It wasn't predecided. I would definitely wish her luck with the song. Both the music videos are completely different. I think each will have its own audience. We aren't out to compete but only entertain."

    Mehjabi On Her Transformation

    "A lot of people are terming it as a major transformation (laughs). It's sad that the audience could not see this side of my personality in Bigg Boss. But I am happy that they liked it."

    She May Be Seen In Punjabi Videos

    When Mehjabi was asked if she was interested in acting, she replied saying, "I haven't thought about acting as of now. But I would love to star in music videos. We are in talks with few Punjabi songs also."

    Also Read - Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 Is All Set To Premiere, Will Be Aired On This Day!

    Read more about: bigg boss 11
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018
