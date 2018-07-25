 »   »  Bigg Boss 11 & Woofer Woofer Star Mehjabi Siddiqui Says People Are Surprised With Her Transformation

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11 Bandgi Kalra Booked For 'Fake iPhone Ad' On Instagram
- Shilpa Shinde On Hina Khan Playing Komolika On KZK: Wasn’t She Komolika Of Bigg Boss 11 Already?
- Hina Khan’s ‘Bhasoodi’ Vs Mehajabi Siddiqui’s ‘Woofer Woofer’: Fans Loved Mehajabi’s Song!
- Bigg Boss 11’s BFFs Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi & Priyank Sharma Reunite; Share Fun Moments!
- Dus Ka Dum: Kamal Haasan, Karan Patel & Shilpa Shinde Grace Salman Khan’s Show (PICS)
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Akash Dadlani’s Song ‘Bang Bang’ Is Out; Here’s What The Fans Have To Say
- Hina Khan Wears 'Inappropriate' Outfit To Children’s Event, Gets Trolled By Fans
- Hotness Alert! Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Sizzles In Bikini; The Pictures Go Viral!
- Vikas Gupta Lashes Out At Hina’s Fan Who Attributed Karan Patel’s Wife’s Miscarriage To His KARMA!
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Vikas Gupta Gets Tracked By Fan Girls In Bangkok! Stalking Much?
- Hina Khan Rocks Bikini Amidst The Trolls, Holidays With Beau Rocky Jaiswal In Goa!
- Post Race 3 Success, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan; Here’s Why!
Mehjabi Siddiqui is known for her stint on Bigg Boss 11, and now has been in the news a lot after making her debut in the music video Woofer Woofer, which is sung by her brother Wasim Sheik and also features her husband Azim. The video has received over 2 Million views on YouTube and features Mehjabi in an entirely new avatar. In an interview with Indian Express, she talked about her glamorous transformation and how it has surprised everyone.
Mehjabi's Brother Has Always Been Passionate About Music
"More than me, my brother has been passionate about music from childhood. During my stint in Bigg Boss, I had spoken about him and the song. When I came out, I was surprised that he hasn't released the video yet. He asked me to join him and I was more than happy about it."
Mehjabi Says Bigg Boss 11 Changed Her Life
"People recognise me and that's a great feeling. From a no one, you have so many wanting to meet you and click pictures. It's a surreal feeling. Thanks to the show, our music video is also getting the required promotion. The housemates have been kind enough to post about it. It feels great that they are still maintaining the relationship we formed in the house. Bigg Boss has been a life-changing experience for me."
Mehjabi Wishes Hina Khan Good Luck
When asked about her music video releasing around the same time as Hina Khan's, against whom she had spoken after her stint on Bigg Boss, Mehjabi said, "What can I say? It wasn't predecided. I would definitely wish her luck with the song. Both the music videos are completely different. I think each will have its own audience. We aren't out to compete but only entertain."
Mehjabi On Her Transformation
"A lot of people are terming it as a major transformation (laughs). It's sad that the audience could not see this side of my personality in Bigg Boss. But I am happy that they liked it."
She May Be Seen In Punjabi Videos
When Mehjabi was asked if she was interested in acting, she replied saying, "I haven't thought about acting as of now. But I would love to star in music videos. We are in talks with few Punjabi songs also."
Also Read - Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 Is All Set To Premiere, Will Be Aired On This Day!