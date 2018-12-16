 »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Shilpa Shinde Calls Vikas Gupta Mafia Of The Industry; He Says She Needs To Move On!

Television personalities Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde have been in the news a lot for their never ending bitter-sweet relationship issues. They have left no chance when it comes to taking a dig at each other. Fans were taken by surprise when they appeared together on Bigg Boss 12. However, their appearance on the show together did not help in terms of mending their relationship. Recently, Shilpa took to her Twitter handle to share a few posts with her fans, in which she is seen calling Vikas Gupta mafia of the industry!

Talking about this to India Forums Vikas said, "I am really upset with Shilpa Shinde as I recently realised that Shilpa still has hard feelings for me." He further added, "So when we left the BB 12 house after spending two days inside the house, I messaged Shilpa one last time telling her that I am really upset with her and she needs to move on and let bygones be bygones."

Justifying his actions and efforts towards making things work with Shilpa he said, "When we were to enter the Bigg Boss 12 house, Shilpa and I had a lengthy conversation. I had also told Shilpa, 'this is not our season and let's not steal the limelight from them. Let's just go and play our game and give our best. Let's excite and entertain them and move on.' But I was quite surprised to see Shilpa still having the same complaints that she had on season 11."

Well, seems like Shilpa is pretty adamant about her opinions. In the series of notes she shared on Twitter, she is seen blaming Vikas for framing by filing defamation case only a day before she entered Bigg Boss 12. She captioned it as, "Your love and support as fans is in literal sense #onyourface for them.. Thanks a ton to all of you" - (sic)