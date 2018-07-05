 »   »  Ex Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Vikas Gupta Threatens To Slap His Fans! Says, ‘Chamaat you all will get’

Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta seems to be losing his cool as he threatens his fans he would slap them! And all that for his precious friendship. Vikas Gupta decided to go against his own fans for his friend Priyank Sharma, who was subjected to mean comments on social media. Unable to witness what his friend was going through, Vikas told his fans to stop with the trolls, else, "Chamaat you all will get". He didn't stop at that. He ensured every mean comment about Priyank was pulled down!

He said, "Bhaiyon Aur Aap sabki Behno. Aaj Subah Mukhya Samachaar yeh hain ki Mere #LostSouls Pyar me Pagla gaye hain. Just cause kuch log have written nonsense, woh mere hi show, mere hi hero aur dost ki Bajaaa rahe Hain. Bahot hua Basss kijiyeeee. Otherwise CHAMAAT you all will get." - (sic)

To another fan's comment he replied, "Yes I understand that ki bhawnayo me Behkar they do cross the line but we all do that even I do but that doesn't mean you all will come together and attack Priyank. I can't tell him & his fandom what 2 do but I can tell you ❤not one tweet against him. #Focus on right things"-(sic)

When a fan by the name Rinmayee tweeted, "Han bilkul jese Priyank needs Vikas for attention na. Bichare ko attention nai milraha tha kabse. VG IIFA b jake aagya is bichare ko kaam b de dia apne ghatiya acting k bawajood fir b koi attention . He shld thanks VG kam se kam koi to attention mila use"

Vikas replied, "Really, I dint know you were also an acting coach . Very disappointed . Please apologise for this Ghatiya comment. Do not fall in this trap of who can be more crass . Do you think this will make me happy. Please #Focus on Happy Me & Happy Us 😊 & 1 more thing Apologise"

The fan later apologized saying, "Sorry Vikas, I apologize to everyone for my comment"