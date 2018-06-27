English
Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Vikas Gupta Gets Tracked By Fan Girls In Bangkok! Stalking Much?

Posted By: Chaitra Krishnamurthy
    Ladies' heart-throb and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta seems to be gaining popularity around the globe! The actor was tracked down by two of his fan girls in Bangkok who was present in the city for NEXA IIFA awards. Vikas used his Instagram platform to share this moment with his fans, by posting an adorable video that shows two ladies hugging him while awestruck!

    The actor whose Instagram handle reads "@lostboyjourney" posted many more pictures from his travel to Bangkok. On approaching the end of his tour, Vikas posted the below image captioned, "Last Night of Bangkok ❤️ Have a happy day." - (sic)

    Vikas Gupta

    The actor said, "Thankyou@colorstv@endemolshineind@beingsalmankhanAnd the entire cast and crew of BigBoss this was a first one for me . We were travelling and shooting in different parts of Bangkok and through my insta stories these two girls were trying to find me . while shooting they managed to meet us and than one of them was so over whelmed that she cried meeting me." - (sic)

    He further continued, "I had never imagined that there could be people other than my family who would be so happy to see me that they cry . And this happened not once but thrice in Thailand." - (sic)

    "I am not sure what I have done right in life that I am getting this kind of love#lostsoulsI am truly grateful and pray that I am able to return the love back in world so that the chain continues#grateful#Bigboss#lostsouls#thailand#love#fan#thankyou#vikasguptaP.S. for both of you who tracked us down . I really hope you dint bunk your school for it . Also no one is more important than family . No one." - (sic)

    A post shared by Vikas Gupta Rosewoodian (@lostboyjourney) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT

    Vikas Gupta, who gained immense fame through the show Bigg Boss, recently made headlines for shedding an enormous amount of weight. Looks like the actor's mind-blowing transformation has managed to get him fans' attention across different countries!

