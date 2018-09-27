 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: After Kissing Anup Jalota, Did Jasleen Matharu Address Him As Her Brother?

We can say with assurance that Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's controversial relationship is one of the reasons Bigg Boss 12 is doing well on the TRP chart. There is so much said about the duo ever since they entered the show. Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu, who was unaware of her relationship with Anup, was also socked to learn about them. After refusing to share a bed with Anup and not calling him her boyfriend, recently, Jasleen was seen kissing him on the national television!

Behold, the entertainment doesn't end there! In one of the unseen footages from today's episode, Jasleen is seen addressing every man in the house as her brother, except for Shivashish and Romil. What?! Does this mean she referred to Anup as her brother too? Well, seems like even Jasleen isn't ready to accept her relationship with Anup.

Jasleen isn't the only one who seems to have some sort of attraction towards the handsome hunk Shivashish. In the previous episodes, we have seen him causally flirt with the commoner contestant Roshmi Banik. Roshmi even blushed while talking about him. And, Shivashish had a jaw-dropping moment when Roshmi took a dip in the pool!

There were instances when Shivashish was seen openly flirting with Kriti Verma. Even the host Salman Khan teased them during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Now, we need to wait and watch on who else is going be smitten by Shivashish and if Anup will come to terms with Jasleen regarding their vague relationship.

