 »   »  Insider Reveals Anup & Jasleen Are Not Dating, Calls It 'Means Of Generating Cheap Scandal' For BB!

“Cheap Scandal”

While talking about the controversial relationship, a source close to Anup told Bollywood Hungama, "Anup can never ever fall in love again. He was completely in love with his wife Medha and when she died of a chronic heart ailment a few years back something within him died with her. To insinuate a relationship with a girl who is 40 years his junior is just a means of generating cheap scandal."

The Relationship Was Pre-Planned

The source further added, "It was decided beforehand. We are only surprised that Anupji agreed to something so cheesy". - (sic)

Anup Was Easily Convinced

Recently, we also learned that Anup Jalota was easily convinced to be Jasleen's partner for Bigg Boss 12 by her father. Apparently, Jasleen's father invited Anup home for a cup of tea, when he requested him to pair up with Jasleen and he easily agreed for it.

They Are Constantly Trolled

It isn't only the sources close to Anup that find his and Jasleen's relationship to be strange, but even Bigg Boss fans and other viewers have voiced their opinions against it. They have been subjected to constant trolling and have been called out for portraying a fake relationship on the national television.