Insider Reveals Anup & Jasleen Are Not Dating, Calls It 'Means Of Generating Cheap Scandal' For BB!

By
    Bigg Boss is one such reality show that has been liked and disliked equally for a lot of reasons. While fans enjoy the entertainment factor, critics call it highly scripted. Season 12 of Bigg Boss has already managed to create a lot of buzz for its choice of contestants. This year, the concept of vichitr jodi was introduced by the makers. One such jodi that came across as extremely vichitr was the eerie combination of Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. A source close to Anup has now revealed a certain detail that will make you cringe!

    “Cheap Scandal”

    While talking about the controversial relationship, a source close to Anup told Bollywood Hungama, "Anup can never ever fall in love again. He was completely in love with his wife Medha and when she died of a chronic heart ailment a few years back something within him died with her. To insinuate a relationship with a girl who is 40 years his junior is just a means of generating cheap scandal."

    The Relationship Was Pre-Planned

    The source further added, "It was decided beforehand. We are only surprised that Anupji agreed to something so cheesy". - (sic)

    Anup Was Easily Convinced

    Recently, we also learned that Anup Jalota was easily convinced to be Jasleen's partner for Bigg Boss 12 by her father. Apparently, Jasleen's father invited Anup home for a cup of tea, when he requested him to pair up with Jasleen and he easily agreed for it.

    They Are Constantly Trolled

    It isn't only the sources close to Anup that find his and Jasleen's relationship to be strange, but even Bigg Boss fans and other viewers have voiced their opinions against it. They have been subjected to constant trolling and have been called out for portraying a fake relationship on the national television.

