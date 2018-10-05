English
 Bigg Boss 12: Anup-Jasleen On A Date; Share Romantic Dance For The First Time On National Television

Bigg Boss 12: Anup-Jasleen On A Date; Share Romantic Dance For The First Time On National Television

By
    Bigg Boss 12 fans, behold! Tonight's episode will showcase something that will surprise you. In an upcoming episode promo that was released by Colors, the much controversial couple of the season, Anup Jalot and Jasleen Matharu, share a romantic dance at a dinner date! Yes, you heard it right. Just when we thought everything between the two fell apart, the couple chose to re-work on their relationship by including some romance that was long due. For the first time on the national television, Anup goes on his knees and says this to Jasleen!

    Anup & Jasleen On A Date!

    In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 12 fans will get to see the vichitr jodi, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, go on a date! As Salman had previously promised, the couple was sent on a romantic date, where they shared a dance.

    Jasleen & Anup Get Romantic

    Until now, we had only seen the platonic relationship between Anup and Jasleen. However, in today's episode, they are seen getting extremely cozy and romantic. Jasleen and Anup slow dance to the track 'Hum Tum'.

    Anup Gets On His Knees!

    The most awaited moment comes true when Anup goes on his Knees and says 'I love you' to Jasleen. Jasleen hugs him passionately and says 'I love you too'.

    Patch-up Post Break-up?

    Previously, we had seen that Anup was disappointed with Jasleen for choosing her clothes and hair over him during a task, Anup even announced that he wants to break-up with Jasleen and play solo. However, seems like they have worked on their differences and patched up!

    Fans Unhappy With Bigg Boss 12

    "@jagriti5675 F*ck this show now...aisa lag RHA ye reality show kam or serial Jada hogya hai jara v interest nhi aisa faltu scene dkhne me hatttttt."

    "@alinakh9sahi kha ye sab darama h in logu ka?" - (sic)

    Kya hai ye ek naya mod @jasleenmatharu aur @jalotaanup ki love story mein? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BB12 @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @thegarnierman @letsdroom 🔽________________________🔽 Follow @splitsvilla_11official Follow @splitsvilla_11official Follow @splitsvilla_11official Follow @splitsvilla_11official . . Turn On Posts Notification 🔔 For More Posts And Updates #bigbossseason12 #biggboss12 #bigbossofficial #karanvirbohra #dipikaibrahim #srishtyrode #sreesanthnair #anupjalota #nehapendse #jasleenmatharu #shivashishmishra #sourabhpatel #romilchoudhary #nirmalsingh #sabakhan #somikhan#deepakthakur #urvashivani #roshmibanik #kritiverma #beingsalmankhan #hinakhan #priyanksharma #shilpashinde #biggboss12 #bigbossupdates #RoadiesXtreme #SplitsviIIaXI

    A post shared by BIGG BOSS 12 SPLITSVILLA11 (@splitsvilla_11official) on Oct 5, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

