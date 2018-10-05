 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Anup-Jasleen On A Date; Share Romantic Dance For The First Time On National Television

Anup & Jasleen On A Date!

In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss 12 fans will get to see the vichitr jodi, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, go on a date! As Salman had previously promised, the couple was sent on a romantic date, where they shared a dance.

Jasleen & Anup Get Romantic

Until now, we had only seen the platonic relationship between Anup and Jasleen. However, in today's episode, they are seen getting extremely cozy and romantic. Jasleen and Anup slow dance to the track 'Hum Tum'.

Anup Gets On His Knees!

The most awaited moment comes true when Anup goes on his Knees and says 'I love you' to Jasleen. Jasleen hugs him passionately and says 'I love you too'.

Patch-up Post Break-up?

Previously, we had seen that Anup was disappointed with Jasleen for choosing her clothes and hair over him during a task, Anup even announced that he wants to break-up with Jasleen and play solo. However, seems like they have worked on their differences and patched up!

Fans Unhappy With Bigg Boss 12

"@jagriti5675 F*ck this show now...aisa lag RHA ye reality show kam or serial Jada hogya hai jara v interest nhi aisa faltu scene dkhne me hatttttt."

"@alinakh9sahi kha ye sab darama h in logu ka?" - (sic)