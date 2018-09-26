 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Dipika, Srishty & Somi's Ugly Tiff; Somi Snaps At Sreesanth For Calling Her Babe!

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar turns violent during the luxury budget task | FilmiBeat

The rivalry between the vichitr jodis and celebrities on Bigg Boss 12 is grabbing the viewers' attention big time. In the previous episode, the jodis and celebrities participated in a luxury task called Samudri Lootere, where the jodis had to torture the celebrities to win the gold ring. However, the task turned violent when the jodis began to attack the celebrities mercilessly. Dipika and Srishty got emotional and gave up half way, while Karanvir and Neha emerged as the winners. But, the situation turns worse when Dipika and Srishty get into a verbal fight with Somi Khan.

In one of the footages from the upcoming episode, Dipika and Srishty are seen violently throwing things at Saba, which irks Somi. Somi calls the celebrities' strategy unfair, which leads to a heated argument between her and Dipika Kakar. Besides Dipika, Srishty is also seen losing her temper at Somi during the task.

The divide between the commoners and celebrities is becoming evident by the day. In another sneak-peek footage, Somi and Sreeshanth are seen arguing over the luxury task. When Somi tells Sreeshanth to stop talking, he says, "you'll get to know babe". Somi snaps at Sreeshanth and warns him not to call her 'babe' again!

In tonight's episode, the celebrities will be seen attacking the commoner jodis for the golden ring. According to the latest reports, the singles have won the Bigg Boss 12 luxury task. This means, the celebrities have emerged victorious. Excited to know more about the task? Watch the space for more latest updates!

Neha Pendse Wins Fans' Hearts Along With Luxury Task