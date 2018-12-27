 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Gauhar Khan Says Sreesanth's 'Behaviour Was Extremely Rude With Me' ; Supports Dipika!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The fate of the Bigg Boss 12 contestants will be decided soon as the reality show is nearing its end. As a part of the special Christmas episode, former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan entered the glass house and was seen having a great time with the inmates as she organised fun tasks. Following Hina, another ex-contestant, actress Gauhar Khan graced the show. But, all didn't go fine with her as she received soe cold vibes from Sreesanth. After the episode was aired yesterday, Gauhar took to her Twitter handle to say that Sreesanth's behaviour towards her was rude. However, she also used the platform to extend her support to Deepika.
Sree Was Rude With Guahar
"Sadly despite all the nice things I think of Sree n all the support I have given him b4 I entered , his behaviour was extremely rude with me, refused to talk to me when I asked politely, said even if xyz was in my house I would behave the same way(took names of legends)" - 🤭(sic)
He Questioned Her Intent
"I understand family is family but do not question someone's intent who just when In as a guest ! N actually was v nice to someone despite the person being the only 1 extremely rude n abusive in my presence! Anyway I still maintain , he's played a good game" - (sic)
Guahar Supports Dipika
"Dipika , I'm sad that u don't get to make ur own decisions,, I explained v well to Sree to give u an opportunity to shine, he instead thought it was a sacrifice , it's a race to the finale, she would've got her things back in 3 days , intact ! #logic not rocket science !" - (sic)
She Enjoyed Being In The House Though
"I absolutely loved being inside the biggboss house !!! Love love n only love !! May the most deserving win !! One who has love for the show, excitement for tasks , respect for even ur toughest competitor, tameez, entertainment, dignity , junoon, patience, uff too much to ask !" - (sic)
