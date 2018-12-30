 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Grand Finale : Romil Chaudhary Eliminated! Is It Dipika Kakar Versus Sreesanth?

Romil Chaudhary Evicted!

The latest reports and social media trend are suggesting that Roil Chaudhary has been eliminated from the show after Karanvir Bohra. It has also been said that Deepak Thakur will be taking home the money briefcase by landing at third position.

Sree vs Dipika Or Deepak vs Dipika?

Though it has been reported with assurance that television actress Dipika Kakar and Indian cricketer Sreesanth will be competing against each other for the winning trophy, a few are speculating that Deepak might be one of the top two contestants, while Dipika being the other.

Emraan Hashmi Graces The Show

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi will be seen gracing the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 12. He will be seen encouraging the contestant as he promotes his latest film Cheat India. The movie is set to release next month.

Bharti Singh Enters The Glass House

What fun is it in the absence of the comedy queen Bharti Singh? Bharti, who had appeared during the premiere of Bigg Boss 12, will be seen entertaining the audience during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 team light up the stage as they promote their forthcoming show.