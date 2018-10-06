 »   »  BB 12 Is The Most Boring Of All Seasons! Fake Identities, Scripted Relationships & More To Blame!

Scripted Relationships

We would be foolish to believe everything that is hows to us on a reality show. Especially in Bigg Boss 12, when we get to witness couples such as Jasleen Matharu-Aup Jalota and Urvashi Vani-Deepak Thakur! Looking at these couples together, one can clearly sense zero romance or chemistry between the partners.

Fake Identities

In order to make the show interesting and to bring forth the oddest of jodis, the makers tried to put across fake identities of the contestants. We got to know that Shivashish is a struggling actor and not a businessman and that his partner Sourabh is also not a farmer, but a media personnel.

Former Bigg Boss Contestants Help

Only because there was so much dearth of entertainment on Bigg Boss 12, several former contestants were brought into the house to make it interesting. There was Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Karan Patel and Hiten Tejwani. And according to the recent reports, Bharti Singh will be also be gracing the show.

Lack Of Enthusiasm

It is quite evident as to how least interested a few contestants are with respect to performing well. Sreesanth is one such contestant, who has stayed away from tasks blaming ill health. Even Anup Jalota is hardly seen taking part in the tasks as he's aged.

High Expectations

Prior to Bigg Boss 12's premiere, the amount of publicity it received was really shocking. The makers did an amazing job at creating so much anticipation, but failed to execute it on the show. The fans definitely expected much more in terms of delivery, as promised by Salman Khan in the teasers.