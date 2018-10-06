 »   »  BB 12 Is The Most Boring Of All Seasons! Fake Identities, Scripted Relationships & More To Blame!

Related Articles
When Colors announced season 12 of Bigg Boss, fans assumed this season too like the previous seasons, is going to be highly entertaining. However, only within a few days since its premiere, it was being highly criticized for all the loop holes it holds. Every day, we are bumping into some or the other hidden secrets or revelations with regard to the lives of the contestants. First we learn that a few of the Bigg Boss 12 inmates have lied about their identity and then, a couple breaks-up to make-up only within a day. Seems like the makers overdid the idea of Vichitr Jodis by making them extremely odd! Here are the reasons why we feel Bigg Boss 12 is failing to impress the audience!
Scripted Relationships
We would be foolish to believe everything that is hows to us on a reality show. Especially in Bigg Boss 12, when we get to witness couples such as Jasleen Matharu-Aup Jalota and Urvashi Vani-Deepak Thakur! Looking at these couples together, one can clearly sense zero romance or chemistry between the partners.
Fake Identities
In order to make the show interesting and to bring forth the oddest of jodis, the makers tried to put across fake identities of the contestants. We got to know that Shivashish is a struggling actor and not a businessman and that his partner Sourabh is also not a farmer, but a media personnel.
Former Bigg Boss Contestants Help
Only because there was so much dearth of entertainment on Bigg Boss 12, several former contestants were brought into the house to make it interesting. There was Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Karan Patel and Hiten Tejwani. And according to the recent reports, Bharti Singh will be also be gracing the show.
Lack Of Enthusiasm
It is quite evident as to how least interested a few contestants are with respect to performing well. Sreesanth is one such contestant, who has stayed away from tasks blaming ill health. Even Anup Jalota is hardly seen taking part in the tasks as he's aged.
High Expectations
Prior to Bigg Boss 12's premiere, the amount of publicity it received was really shocking. The makers did an amazing job at creating so much anticipation, but failed to execute it on the show. The fans definitely expected much more in terms of delivery, as promised by Salman Khan in the teasers.
