Bigg Boss 12 : Jasleen Matharu & Romil Chaudhary Make Amends; ‘She Can Always Count On Him’

    Bigg Boss 12, like every other season, has witnessed several relationships bloom and fall apart. Recently, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary, who addressed each other as siblings, had an ugly tiff. And then, Jasleen and Romil parted ways after sharing a closed friendship in the start of the show. According to the latest reports, Jasleen Matharu and Romil Chaudhary have made amends, and the former even told Romil that he's her close friend.

    Bigg Boss 12 : Jasleen& Romil Chaudhary Make Amends

    A source told Indian Express, "Jasleen will tell Romil that she always considered him a close friend. But she found herself in a spot when Romil decided to choose the Happy Club instead of her. Jasleen will share that she was indeed jealous of the group as she missed Romil. The singer will also tell him that she had even shared the same with Shivashish (Mishra) before he was evicted.

    Listening to her, Romil will assure Jasleen that he is still her friend and she can always count on him."
    Jasleen and Romil shared a close bond in the start of this season. However, when Romil became a part of the Happy Club, Jasleen grew distant from him. Seems like the viewers will get to see another friendship bloom in the forthcoming episodes.

    Recently, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary had an ugly tiff when the former accused the latter of inappropriate behavior. She said Romil Chaudhary stares at her despite considering her a sister. Romil, who was highly disappointed from Surbhi's behavior broke down.

    We need to wait and watch how Jasleen and Romil are going to treat each other henceforth and how the rivalry between the happy club and wolf pack is going to affect their cordial relationship. Watch the space for more latest updates.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 23:21 [IST]
