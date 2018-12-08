 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Says Dating Anup Was A Prank; Nothing romantic about Kissing Him!

28-year-old singer Jasleen Matharu is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 12. During her stint on the reality show, she gained immense popularity for her relationship with the 65-year-old devotional singer Anup Jalota. The day the show got premiered, this unusual Jodi hit headlines for their extremely controversial relationship. A while later, Anup Jalota got eliminated and made shocking revelations about his relationship with Jasleen.

And now, Jasleen has issued a statement saying her relationship with Anup was nothing but a prank that went horribly wrong. She told Mid Day, "I am 28 and he is 65. I was shocked that it had become a national issue. I Googled all that was written about me; I saw the memes about Anupji and me,".

When asked how it all started between them, Jasleen said, "Our affair is a prank gone horribly wrong. As the show's theme was jodis, I suggested that Anupji come along; we were a guru-shishya jodi. But when Salman was introducing the housemates in the opening episode, I joked that I know Anupji for three years and that we are together."

Addressing their infamous PDA on the show, Jasleen said there was nothing romantic about kissing Anup Jalota.