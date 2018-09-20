 »   »  BB 12: Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar & The Khan Sisters Made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Blush

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Karan Patel had recently been on Bigg Boss 12 as a moderator along with former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde. After the task was over, the inmates Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar and the Khan sisters were caught on camera complimenting Karan Patel. They compared him to the Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, calling him a gem of a person. Upon coming across this video, Karan Patel responded saying what the contestants said about him made him blush.

It all started with Karanvir Bohra's comparisons. He said, "sir, you like like Shahrukh Khan". To which Somi Khan responded by saying that when Karan Patel talks, he looks a little like Shahrukh Khan. Dipika Kakar later joins the discussion and says that she feels Karan resembles both Salman and Shahrukh. While his body is like Salman's, his attitude is similar to Shahrukh's.

Later, the contestants began to discuss what a gem of a person Karan is. Karanvir Bohra praised his friend and actor for being one of the most head-strong people he's come across. Dipika also agreed with Karanvir and said that Karan Patel is always right.

Karan Patel reposted this clip on his Instagram handle and thanked the inmates for all the praises. He captioned the video as, "@karanvirbohra @ms.dipika #Saba and #Somi .... you guys have made me blush 🙈 .... 🙏 thankyou for these kind words and the praises .... lots of love and luck to you guys for #BigBoss12 ... See You Soon ...!" - (sic)

Karanvir wants to push Karan Patel to be a part of Bigg Boss next year. According to Karanvir, nothing wrong can ever take place when Karan Patel is around and competing against him would be really hard.

