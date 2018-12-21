English
 »   »  Bigg Boss 12's Rohit Calls Jasleen Extremely Lazy; Reacts To Being Called Bisexual On The Show!

Bigg Boss 12's Rohit Calls Jasleen Extremely Lazy; Reacts To Being Called Bisexual On The Show!

By
    Bigg Boss 12 is nearing its finale. Soon, the fate of the contestants will be decided. While the inmates are working towards making their way up to the finale, the evicted ones have a few unheard stores to share. Rohit Suchanti's elimination last week came across as a shocker to the viewers. While talking to Times of India in an interview, Rohit spoke in length about his experience in Bigg Boss 12 house and what he feels about each one of them. While he said Jasleen is an extremely lazy person, he also reacted to being called bisexual for wearing purple shorts!

    On Being Called Bisexual

    He was targeted by the inmates for dressing a certain way. Addressing that he said, "I had worn purple shorts one day and they insinuated that I swung both sides. Well, if I wear purple shorts and swing both sides, how does my sexual orientation matter to them or anyone else? It is my life and I can do whatever I want to, with it."

    Sreesanth Is Irritating

    This is what he had to say about his issues witj Sreesanth, "We are all human and it's natural to react to situations and have fights with co-contestants. But yes, Sreesanth is irritating, because I feel that he is playing another Bigg Boss game within the show. It was fun to tease him and see him get touchy"

    Calls Jasleen Extremely Lazy

    Talking about Jasleen, he said, "She never performed any tasks and I enjoyed irritating her. Jasleen feels that I don't know how to behave with women, but she was extremely lazy."

    Who Do You Think Would Win?

    "I can't believe that I was evicted from the show. I was playing the game really well. However, now that I am out of it, Surbhi Rana is a clear winner for me. She is balanced and has played her cards well."

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
