 »   »  Bigg Boss 12's Rohit Calls Jasleen Extremely Lazy; Reacts To Being Called Bisexual On The Show!

On Being Called Bisexual

He was targeted by the inmates for dressing a certain way. Addressing that he said, "I had worn purple shorts one day and they insinuated that I swung both sides. Well, if I wear purple shorts and swing both sides, how does my sexual orientation matter to them or anyone else? It is my life and I can do whatever I want to, with it."

Sreesanth Is Irritating

This is what he had to say about his issues witj Sreesanth, "We are all human and it's natural to react to situations and have fights with co-contestants. But yes, Sreesanth is irritating, because I feel that he is playing another Bigg Boss game within the show. It was fun to tease him and see him get touchy"

Calls Jasleen Extremely Lazy

Talking about Jasleen, he said, "She never performed any tasks and I enjoyed irritating her. Jasleen feels that I don't know how to behave with women, but she was extremely lazy."

Who Do You Think Would Win?

"I can't believe that I was evicted from the show. I was playing the game really well. However, now that I am out of it, Surbhi Rana is a clear winner for me. She is balanced and has played her cards well."