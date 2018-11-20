 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Saurabh Files Defamation Case; Vikas Changes Views On Shivashish Post Eviction!

Bigg Boss 12 may not be as happening as its previous season, but the show has managed to grab a lot of attention for showcasing the never-ending controversies. When the makers of the show introduced Sourabh Patel and Shivashish Mishra as the vichitr jodi, fans were quite excited to see them come a long way. However, Sourabh Patel got evicted only a few weeks into the show and Shivashish was the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 12. And now, we have learned that Sourabh Patel has gone ahead and filed a defamation case!

According to Pinkvilla's latest reports, Sourabh Patel has filed a defamation case against a media organization for faking his identity and profession while he was on Bigg Boss 12. The notice reads, "notice of initiating defamation proceedings against you for maligning the integrity and reputation of my client."

Meanwhile, ever since Sourabh's partner on Bigg Boss 12 Shivashish Mishra got evicted, the pictures of the two hanging out are making rounds. But, fans are not so happy with the latter's eviction and have called out Bigg Boss 12 on social media for being biased. Besides that, fans also urged Vikas Gupta to comment on Shivashish's elimination.

Vikas, who seems to have changed his opinion on Shivashish, tweeted, "#Shivashish, when you entered the house, honestly you wernt my favourite. I thought U were full of yourself but as weeks passed, we saw a Caring Man. I met U in the house, U were respectful & are a fighter, U did well in the show, You have done your loved ones proud #Bigboss12."

Gupta responded after a fan tweeted saying, "@lostboy54 today I give u new name #telemafiau r spoiling the industry U r spoiling our entertainment. U r poison and poisoning mind of ppl in the industry and I feel not their career Now where is your mahanta??no opinion on #UnfairEvictionOfShivashish ???"