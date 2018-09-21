 »   »  SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 12's Saurabh Patel Caught For Lying; His Major Secrets Revealed!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 Highlights: Shivashish-Sreesanth Fight; Saurabh Cries; Kriti-Roshmi Win Captaincy
-
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Highlights: 3 Jodis & 2 Singles Nominated; Urvashi & Kriti Get Into An Argument!
- Shivashish Mishra Lost A Popular TV Show For Being Unprofessional! Will He Survive Bigg Boss 12?
- Bigg Boss 12's Dipika Kakar Gushes When Karanvir Bohra Talks About Husband Shoaib Ibrahim's Body!
- Bigg Boss 12 FINAL Contestants List: Karanvir, Dipika Among 6 Celebs; 6 Commoner Jodis To Enter!
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman & Varun Dhawan To Rap; Jasleen-Anup To Be Sent To ‘Khaas’ Room!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Karanvir Bohra & Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary Sent To JAIL & We Know Why!
- Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen’s Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Who Will Be The FIRST Captain – Dipika Kakar Or Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik?
- Singer Talat Aziz Defends Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Anup Jalota, Says He's An Amazing Human Being!
- BB 12: Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar & The Khan Sisters Made Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel Blush
- Rakhi Sawant Advises BB 12's Anup Jalota To Get Intimate With Jasleen, Else Salman Will Eye On Her!
Bigg Boss season 12 has managed to bring in some of the most interesting contestants this year. While celebrities entered as solo contestants, commoners entered as vichitr jodis. Among the commoners, businessman Shivashish Patel and farmer Saurabh Patel are the quirkiest pair. But, recently it has come to our notice that Saurabh Patel has hid certain secrets regarding himself to be a part of the show. Apparently, Saurabh has lied about his name and profession! According to Bollywoodlife reports, Saurabh is not a farmer by profession and he also hails from the media background! Read below to know more about the major revelations.
Saurabh Patel Isn't A Farmer!
All this while we were excited about witnessing one of the most interesting jodis, which consisted of a farmer and a business. But, a source close to Saurabh Patel has given away details on his actual profession. The quote stated, "He has worked as an assistant casting director in production houses like Rashmi Sharma and BAG films."
His Original Name Isn't Saurabh!
While we are shocked to learn about Saurabh's original profession, the source further revealed that the Bigg Boss 12 contestant has hid his original moniker too! The anonymous source further stated, "His real name is Sahil Rameshwar Patel. I don't know why he is lying about his name and profession."
His Old Pictures Are Making The Rounds
Bollywoodlife has caught hold of some of Saurabh's old pictures, where he is seen assisting the casting director Shadman Khan. The pictures show Saurabh in a completely different avatar. He's clad in modern clothes and dons a neatly shaven look, which is drastically opposite to his current avatar.
Shadman Reveals The Truth
When Shadman was contacted, he said, "Honestly, I don't want to comment on it. Yes, he did work with me as my assistant and his name wasn't Saurabh at that time. But I don't want to drag myself into this. I hope he does well in the show."
Do Shivashish & Saurabh Have A Hidden Agenda?
Previously, we revealed to you that Shivashish Mishra was a part of a major mythological show and he chose to walk out of it due to his party animal behaviour. And now, Saurabh Patel's secrets have come into the light. Seems like the duo has a hidden agenda to win the show. What do you feel about this vichitr jodi? Let us know in the comments below.
Voting lines are open! Who is your favourite in Bigg Boss 12? Click here to vote for your favourite contestant.