 »   »  SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 12's Saurabh Patel Caught For Lying; His Major Secrets Revealed!

Saurabh Patel Isn't A Farmer!

All this while we were excited about witnessing one of the most interesting jodis, which consisted of a farmer and a business. But, a source close to Saurabh Patel has given away details on his actual profession. The quote stated, "He has worked as an assistant casting director in production houses like Rashmi Sharma and BAG films."

His Original Name Isn't Saurabh!

While we are shocked to learn about Saurabh's original profession, the source further revealed that the Bigg Boss 12 contestant has hid his original moniker too! The anonymous source further stated, "His real name is Sahil Rameshwar Patel. I don't know why he is lying about his name and profession."

His Old Pictures Are Making The Rounds

Bollywoodlife has caught hold of some of Saurabh's old pictures, where he is seen assisting the casting director Shadman Khan. The pictures show Saurabh in a completely different avatar. He's clad in modern clothes and dons a neatly shaven look, which is drastically opposite to his current avatar.

Shadman Reveals The Truth

When Shadman was contacted, he said, "Honestly, I don't want to comment on it. Yes, he did work with me as my assistant and his name wasn't Saurabh at that time. But I don't want to drag myself into this. I hope he does well in the show."

Do Shivashish & Saurabh Have A Hidden Agenda?

Previously, we revealed to you that Shivashish Mishra was a part of a major mythological show and he chose to walk out of it due to his party animal behaviour. And now, Saurabh Patel's secrets have come into the light. Seems like the duo has a hidden agenda to win the show. What do you feel about this vichitr jodi? Let us know in the comments below.