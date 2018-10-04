 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Scripted? Deepak & Urvashi Share Their Love Story, After Urvashi's Affair Gets Exposed!

Urvashi Made The First Move

In an unseen footage, Deepak Thakur is seen talking to Surbhi Rana, where he tells how he and Urvashi first met. He reveals that Urvashi sent him a request on Facebook, which he accepted only after a few days.

Deepak Was Impressed With Urvashi's Singing

Apparently, Urvashi had no other intention besides learning tips to improve her singing. Deepak said he was interested in teaching her, as her voice was different from the usual and he saw potential in it.

Urvashi's Other Affair Exposed!

Just yesterday, we witnessed a few pictures of Urvashi's with a boy who wasn't Deepak. The picture showed Urvashi and her alleged boyfriend romantically posing with several lovey-dovey messages.

Is Bigg Boss 12 Scripted?

It seems fishy as to how Deepak and Urvashi chose to share their story only after Urvashi's affair with another boy got exposed. Considering the other contestants' past and several revelations, we can quite assume Bigg Boss 12 is scripted and not just well edited.

Chemistry Between Deepak & Urvashi

For those of you who have watched Bigg Boss 12, you must have noticed that none of Deepak or Urvashi's actions show anything romantic existing between them. Also, at multiple occasions, Deepak Thakur is seen flirting with the other inmates.