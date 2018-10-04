 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Scripted? Deepak & Urvashi Share Their Love Story, After Urvashi's Affair Gets Exposed!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss 12 has already been criticized for faking the identities of its contestants. This season, several participants seem to have made up stories about their personal lives only for the sake of TRP. This came into light after Anup Jalota and Jasleen's alleged love affair created a lot of speculations. Later, we learned that Shivashish and Sourabh have lied about their professions. Now, another story gets exposed as Urvashi Vani's cozy pictures with another boy started making rounds on the internet. In an unseen video of the upcoming episode, Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are seen sharing their love story. Is it a move to cover up Urvashi's other affair?
Urvashi Made The First Move
In an unseen footage, Deepak Thakur is seen talking to Surbhi Rana, where he tells how he and Urvashi first met. He reveals that Urvashi sent him a request on Facebook, which he accepted only after a few days.
Deepak Was Impressed With Urvashi's Singing
Apparently, Urvashi had no other intention besides learning tips to improve her singing. Deepak said he was interested in teaching her, as her voice was different from the usual and he saw potential in it.
Urvashi's Other Affair Exposed!
Just yesterday, we witnessed a few pictures of Urvashi's with a boy who wasn't Deepak. The picture showed Urvashi and her alleged boyfriend romantically posing with several lovey-dovey messages.
Is Bigg Boss 12 Scripted?
It seems fishy as to how Deepak and Urvashi chose to share their story only after Urvashi's affair with another boy got exposed. Considering the other contestants' past and several revelations, we can quite assume Bigg Boss 12 is scripted and not just well edited.
Chemistry Between Deepak & Urvashi
For those of you who have watched Bigg Boss 12, you must have noticed that none of Deepak or Urvashi's actions show anything romantic existing between them. Also, at multiple occasions, Deepak Thakur is seen flirting with the other inmates.
Do you think Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani are also faking their relationship? Let us know in the comments below!
