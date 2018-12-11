 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Shoaib On Calling Sreesanth 'Saale Sahab' & Seeing Dipika; Was Nervous About This!

Typical Brother-Sister Jodi!

Talking about his wife Dipika and Sreesanth's relationship, Shoaib told TOI, "Dipika doesn't have a brother and I am very happy about Sreesanth and her bond on the show. They are like a typical brother-sister Jodi who have their share of fights and then they patch-up also. I am really proud of the relationship and yes biwi ke bhai ko saala he bulate hain so I addressed him as Saale Sahab."

Shoaib Was Nervous

Recalling the moment before meeting Dipika he said, "I was really nervous because I was meeting her after such a long time, I had less time and a lot to tell her. It was nice; I met everyone else in the house, too. Oh and she had made halwa for me in the house."

'Most Dignified Person In The House'

Shoaib said he had no advice to give Dipika as she's on the right track. He added, "Even Salman [Khan] sir had said that she is the most dignified person in the house. I have just asked her to stay the way she is because she is perfect that way. I have asked to create good memories of the house and make sure she has enjoyed it."

He's Waiting For His Beloved Wife

Shoaib, who hasn't spent time with his wife ever since she entered Bigg Boss 12 said, "I am waiting for the show to end so she can come back to me. I haven't planned a grand welcome as such but I am definitely taking her out for a short holiday; whichever place she picks, I'll take her out on a romantic getaway for a few days."