 »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Sreesanth To Leave The House Tonight After Calling Somi Khan 'Sabse Gandi'!

Saba & Somi Are Upset

When the task gets cancelled, Saba and Somi express disappointment in Sreesanth and say that all their effort went in vain due to Sreesanth's stubbornness.

Somi & Sreesanth's Brawl

When Sreesanth and Somi begin to argue over the unfinished task, both the contestants lose their cool. Somi calls him selfish and mean.

Sreesanth Questions Her Upbringing

Things go out of hand when Sreesanth begins to question Somi's upbringing. Somi comes crying to Saba and says that Sreesanth called her poisonous and how it's not acceptable.

He Threatens To Leave

When Sreesanth realizes that the inmates are disappointed because of his behaviour and much agitated with Somi, he threatens to leave the Bigg Boss house.

'Ladki Sabse Gandi'

Sreesanth heads towards the exit, when the other contestants come to calm him down. While talking about Somi, Sreesanth says, 'Yeh ladki sabse gandi hai', addressing the verbal brawl the two got involved in.

Karanvir Triggers Him Further

Karanvir Bohra comes to Sreesanth to calm him down and talk him into coming back, but ends up making the situation worse when he says Somi has an advantage because she's a girl.

Sreesanth To Leave Bigg Boss 12

As per the latest spoilers, Sreesanth will be seen leaving the Bigg Boss 12 house tonight. Colors shared a glimpse from tonight's episode and captioned it as, "Will this be @sreesanthnair36's last night in the #BB12 house? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM!" - (sic)

Fans Support Sreesanth

Fans however commented and supported Sreesanth. Some comments stated, "Khan sisters ko faltu ka footage chahiye aur kuchh nai...jaldi se nikalo inko" and "Don't go dear we are there with u.we all know how much struggle u did do ur best we will support u." - (sic)