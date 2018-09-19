English
 Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Sreesanth To Leave The House Tonight After Calling Somi Khan 'Sabse Gandi'!

Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Sreesanth To Leave The House Tonight After Calling Somi Khan 'Sabse Gandi'!

    Bigg Boss 12 house is witnessing some of the most heated arguments in the past two days following the first task. During the task, we saw how Anup and Jasleen were targeted by all the contestants for faking their relationship. Later, sisters Somi and Saba got into a serious argument with the other inmates for faking a fight with Shivashish Mishra. The task however came to an end when Sreesanth refused to participate, as he did not have valid points to prove commoner jodi Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel to be weaker than him. Things were still under control, until Sreesanth and Somi began to attack each other verbally. Will this lead to Sreesanth's elimination today?

    Saba & Somi Are Upset

    When the task gets cancelled, Saba and Somi express disappointment in Sreesanth and say that all their effort went in vain due to Sreesanth's stubbornness.

    Somi & Sreesanth's Brawl

    When Sreesanth and Somi begin to argue over the unfinished task, both the contestants lose their cool. Somi calls him selfish and mean.

    Sreesanth Questions Her Upbringing

    Things go out of hand when Sreesanth begins to question Somi's upbringing. Somi comes crying to Saba and says that Sreesanth called her poisonous and how it's not acceptable.

    He Threatens To Leave

    When Sreesanth realizes that the inmates are disappointed because of his behaviour and much agitated with Somi, he threatens to leave the Bigg Boss house.

    'Ladki Sabse Gandi'

    Sreesanth heads towards the exit, when the other contestants come to calm him down. While talking about Somi, Sreesanth says, 'Yeh ladki sabse gandi hai', addressing the verbal brawl the two got involved in.

    Karanvir Triggers Him Further

    Karanvir Bohra comes to Sreesanth to calm him down and talk him into coming back, but ends up making the situation worse when he says Somi has an advantage because she's a girl.

    Sreesanth To Leave Bigg Boss 12

    As per the latest spoilers, Sreesanth will be seen leaving the Bigg Boss 12 house tonight. Colors shared a glimpse from tonight's episode and captioned it as, "Will this be @sreesanthnair36's last night in the #BB12 house? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 tonight at 9 PM!" - (sic)

    Fans Support Sreesanth

    Fans however commented and supported Sreesanth. Some comments stated, "Khan sisters ko faltu ka footage chahiye aur kuchh nai...jaldi se nikalo inko" and "Don't go dear we are there with u.we all know how much struggle u did do ur best we will support u." - (sic)

    Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Shocking! First Task Gets CANCELLED

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 14:26 [IST]
