 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Sreeshanth Threatens to Beat Romil Up! Will This Lead To His Elimination?

One of the reasons that keeps the viewers hooked on to Bigg Boss 12 is the most interesting of controversies that take place within the house. Colors has released the promo of Bigg Boss 12's latest episode and you would be surprised to witness a verbal war that breaks out between Sreeshanth and advocate Romil Chaudhary. In the entire promo, Sreesanth is seen provoking Romil to react, as the inmates try to stop him. Romil is also seen arguing with Sreesanth as he threatens to hurt him!
They Fought Over Their Professions
According to the latest reports, Sreeshanth and Romil were having a discussion over Cricket, but things took a different turn. Soon, Sreesanth was seen taking a dig at Romil's profession when he says his best friend is a better advocate than Romil. Romil reverts and comments on Sreeshanth's balling skills, which triggers the cricketer further.
Sreeshanth Threatens To Beat Romil Up!
In the footage, time and again, Sreeshanth is seen losing his cool and telling the inmates that he would beat Romil up. At a point, Sreeshanth follows Romil to the washroom and tells him to face him if he has guts.
Inmates Stop Sreeshanth
Sreeshanth seemed adamant about getting into a brawl with Romil. Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish were seen calming him down, as he expresses his frustration over Romil. Even previously, the inmates had to interfere, in oder to stop Sreeshanth from doing anything extreme.
Shree Might Get Eliminated
It isn't the first time that Sreeshanth has gotten into a fight with someone in the house. He had previously spoken inappropriately about the Khan sisters and threatened to leave the show. If he continues to behave in this fashion, he might soon be eliminated. Do you think Sreeshanth is risking his game? Let us know in the comments below.
